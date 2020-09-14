Main Contact


 
  Damn: Knife-Wielding Man Shot & Killed By Philadelphia Police!
  Video Description
Hits: 10,216 Added 2020-09-14

A police officer fatally shot a man during a domestic disturbance call, prompting street protests that led to vandalism in Pennsylvania. Posted By Persist

