Terrible: 6-year-old Boy Among Five Others Shot At J’Ouvert celebration In Brooklyn!
Hits: 25,295
Added 2020-09-07
Five people were shot — including a 6-year-old boy — in Brooklyn early Monday during an outdoor J’Ouvert celebration, police and witnesses said.
The gunfire rang out just before 3 a.m. at the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights, where about 300 people had gathered for a pre-dawn West Indian Day celebration.
Posted by JR
