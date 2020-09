Dramatic footage shows the moment a 26-year-old man was fatally shot at point-blank range by a gunman on a motorbike in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday night.



The victim, one of three men gunned down across the city in less than three hours, was shot several times about 11:05 p.m. at West 175 Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, cops said.



Shootings in NYC have doubled this summer while murder has gone up 50%. Posted by JR