Messed Up: Mother Watches Her Son Bleed To Death Outside A Hospital After Doctors Waited To Give Her Son Medical Attention!
Video Description
Hits: 27,782
Added 2020-09-04
Video shows her arriving at Sutter Hospital with her son suffering from a gunshot wound.
she waited for more than a half-hour for an ambulance to arrive before rushing him to the hospital herself.
She wants to know why it would take so long to get help and why she was met with disrespect before her son died at the hospital.
In a video difficult to watch, a Vallejo mother pleads for help as her son is dying from a gunshot wound outside of a hospital.
The Mother says she rushed her son to Sutter Solano Medical Center because 911 calls went unanswered and an ambulance never showed up.
The family tells us they are now considering possible legal action against Medic Ambulance. Posted by JR
