

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged two men for opening fire on patrol officers, shooting three of those officers. The patrol officers were attacked while responding to a call for a residential robbery in progress at a home in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover on Sunday at 6:35 pm.



The suspects are 45-year-old Andre Larnell Smith of the 1000 block of Lancaster Boulevard in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and 27-year-old Steven Maurice Warren of the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast, Washington. Both Smith and Warren face multiple charges to include first and second degree attempted murder, assault and gun charges.