  Innocent Until Proven Guilty? Unarmed Black Man In Wisconsin, Gets Fatally Shot For Opening His Car Door By Police Officers!
Hits: 21,526 Added 2020-08-23

"Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening while responding to a domestic incident. Police were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street at 5:11 p.m. where the shooting occurred. Officers provided immediate aid to the shooting victim who was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Kenosha police reported. The man was in serious condition at Froedtert. The Kenosha News reported that neighbors said the shooting victim was a man who was trying to break up a fight between two women. Bystanders said the man was Tased and then shot several times." - Milwaukee News
Posted by Thrillz

