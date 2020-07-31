Main Contact


 
"Months after Michael Ramos was shot by police officers, the Austin Police Department has released an edited video, which shows different angles of the moments leading to the shooting. After Ramos was shot, investigators said they did not find a gun inside his car. 911 call that led up to Michael Ramos' death raises questions about caller's culpability
Despite the caller repeatedly telling the operator Michael Ramos was carrying a gun, police did not end up finding a gun on him or in his car. AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has released the 911 call that fueled its response before the shooting death of Michael Ramos on April 24." - The Sun
