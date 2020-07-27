

"Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl in Hollywood early Sunday that was captured on videos posted on social media. Ramon Roque Monreal, 33, of El Paso was arrested by detectives shortly before noon Sunday, Los Angeles Police Department officials said. Monreal was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $3-million bail. The 17-year-old victim was from Huntington Park and was struck by gunfire near the popular intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Officer Luis Garcia said. The coroner has not yet released her identity. As part of their investigation, detectives are studying videos posted on social media that appeared to show the moments before and after the shooting." - LATIMES

Posted by Thrillz