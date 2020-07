According to eyewitnesses at the scene, Marquis reportedly pulled up on the block, took out a gun and started shooting.



The eyewitnesses say that after firing off a few shots, Marquis allegedly turned around and fled. Unfortunately, he never made it off the block. The 18-year-old got caught with a barrage of bullets from the opps, and he fell to the ground.



Marquis' shooters left the scene, and police quickly arrived - and that's when people began Live Streaming. Posted by JR>