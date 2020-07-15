Main
All Those Shots: Man Armed With A Knife & Screwdriver Fatally Shot After Approaching Michigan Deputy!
Hits: 13,260
Added 2020-07-15
The suspect Sean Ruis was taken to the hospital and died during surgery. The involved Deputy, a 22-year veteran, has been placed on Administrative Leave. Posted By Persist
