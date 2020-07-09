Main
Crazy: San Diego Police Shoot Suspect Who Was Able To Slip Out Of His Handcuffs & Get Possession Of A Gun While Inside A Patrol Vehicle!
Video Description
Hits: 41,414
Added 2020-07-09
He was taken into custody and police planned to evaluate him for being under the influence. They found methamphetamine and five credit cards that didn't belong to him. Posted By Persist
