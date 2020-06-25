Main
Crazy: Family In Iraq Narrowly Missed By Airstrike Allegedly From Turkey!
Crazy: Family In Iraq Narrowly Missed By Airstrike Allegedly From Turkey!
Hits: 75,714
Added 2020-06-25
Luckily the nobody in this video was harmed, the bomb has dropped 65 feet away. An Iraqi family playing with kids in the river in Kuna Masi town of Iraq narrowly missed an airstrike by Turkish Airforce. Posted By Ghost
