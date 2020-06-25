Main Official Honeys Dating Contact


 
Luckily the nobody in this video was harmed, the bomb has dropped 65 feet away. An Iraqi family playing with kids in the river in Kuna Masi town of Iraq narrowly missed an airstrike by Turkish Airforce. Posted By Ghost

