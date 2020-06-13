

Chester, South Carolina — Chester Police released bodycam footage Friday that shows a handcuffed Black man being shot and killed by officers outside a Walmart.



More than six months after police shot Ariane McCree at a Chester Walmart store, some loved ones said the circumstances of his death still don’t make sense.



Though Araine McCree was handcuffed at the time, investigators said the gun he had on him made him a threat.



“You got a young man in handcuffs behind his back. How can this person do all that you are claiming? It doesn’t make sense. Doesn’t add up at all,” said Melba Carter Faison, a family friend.



In November, police tried to arrest McCree for shoplifting from the store. They said that McCree pointed a gun at them while handcuffed, so officers opened fire in self-defense.



Investigators said while in handcuffs, McCree assaulted a security guard, ran away and allegedly went to his car to get the gun.



Radio dispatchers reported shots in the area but it’s unclear if it was McCree or responding officers.



In the video, an officer can be seen walking towards McCree with a gun pointed at him. The officer fires several shots before McCree falls to the ground.



When the officer runs to McCree, he appears to pull a gun from his side, footage shows.



McCree can still be seen in handcuffs.



McCree was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries. Posted By Ghost