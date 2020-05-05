

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood on February 23 when a man and his son chased him down, telling police later that they thought he looked like the suspect in a series of recent break-ins in the area. Wanda Cooper, Arbery's mother, told CNN Sunday that when police notified her of her son's death, she was told her son was involved in a burglary and that there was a confrontation between her son and the homeowner and a struggle over a gun. "He was not armed," Cooper said. She said she never worried about him jogging because he wasn't bothering anyone. There have been no charges against the father and son involved in the incident, former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis. CNN has reached out to Gregory McMichael for comment, but he said he won't be commenting because he is under investigation. Posted by Abdul