Damn: Speeding Car Crashes On Hunts Point Leaving 2 Dead & 1 Injured! (*Warning* Graphic)
Hits: 6,012
Added 2020-04-27
A speeding Mercedes-Benz driver lost control while changing lanes in the Bronx and smashed into a support pillar Sunday morning, killing himself and one of two young women in the car with him.
Posted By DMitchell
