Main Official Honeys Dating Contact


 
  Damn: Speeding Car Crashes On Hunts Point Leaving 2 Dead & 1 Injured! (*Warning* Graphic)
  Video Description
Hits: 6,012 Added 2020-04-27

A speeding Mercedes-Benz driver lost control while changing lanes in the Bronx and smashed into a support pillar Sunday morning, killing himself and one of two young women in the car with him.
Posted By DMitchell

URL

Embed

 

 
Advertise Become a WSHH Model Contact Us   Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA
   
© 2010 WorldStarHipHop.com. All Rights Reserved  All Times are EDT
18 U.S.C. 2257 Record Keeping Requirements Compliance Statement