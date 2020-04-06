Main
Official Honeys
Dating
Contact
Well Damn: LAPD Shoots Woman Armed With A Knife!
Video Description
X
Actions
Replay
Copy Video URL
<iframe width="640" height="360" src="http://www.worldstarhiphop.com/embed/149583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Copy Embed Code
List All Videos
Well Damn: LAPD Shoots Woman Armed With A Knife!
All Bad: Container Ship Rams Into Crane Causing It To Collapse!
Hold Up: Man Allegedly Tried To Set His Wife On Fire After Learning He Didn’t Qualify For The Stimulus Check!
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Hits: 8,811
Added 2020-04-06
The woman armed with the knife was struck by gunfire and transported by Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics to Harbor UCLA Hospital, where she underwent surgery for her injuries. Posted By Persist
URL
Embed
Advertise
Become a WSHH Model
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
DMCA
© 2010 WorldStarHipHop.com. All Rights Reserved
All Times are EDT
18 U.S.C. 2257 Record Keeping Requirements Compliance Statement
THIS CONTENT IS INTENDED
FOR ADULT AUDIENCES ONLY
If you have reached this page in error or are
under the age of 18 please click the exit link below