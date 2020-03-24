Main
Sheesh: California Police Officer Shoots Car Thief! "Just Shoot Me"
Hits: 20,177
Added 2020-03-24
The suspect has been taken into custody for Auto Theft, a felony, and will be booked into jail once released from the hospital. No firearms were located in the suspect’s possession or in the stolen car. Posted By Persist
