  Woah: San Diego Suspect Gets Shot In The Head After Reaching For An Officers Gun! (*Warning* Graphic)
  Video Description
Hits: 18,986 Added 2020-03-05

The San Diego Police Department released body camera footage from an Oak Park foot chase that ended when an officer shot and killed the suspect while he tried to reach for the officers gun. Posted By Persist

