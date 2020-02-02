Main
Lit Him Up: Oklahoma Police Fatally Shoot Man After He Gets Out Of Car With A Gun! (*Warning* Graphic)
Hits: 45,571
Added 2020-02-07
Police officers fatally shot Quentin Broadus Monday afternoon after he had killed his wife, 33-year-old Caleea Broadus and led police on a three-mile chase. Posted By Persist
