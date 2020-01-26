Main Official Honeys Dating Contact


 
  Tragic: Pastor Slumps And Dies During Sermon!
  Video Description
Hits: 57,472 Added 2020-01-26

It is reported that the post mortem revealed that he had high blood pressure and was a diabetic.
Posted By Sunny

URL

Embed

 

 
Advertise Become a WSHH Model Contact Us   Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA
   
© 2010 WorldStarHipHop.com. All Rights Reserved  All Times are EDT
18 U.S.C. 2257 Record Keeping Requirements Compliance Statement